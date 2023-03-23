Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.24

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 120925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

