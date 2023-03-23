Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 110,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 114,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

