Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,517 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

