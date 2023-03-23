Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 4.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 368,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,132,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.