Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.26 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.48 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.18) -2.23

Analyst Ratings

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 622.43%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Portage Biotech N/A -10.34% -8.58%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Portage Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.