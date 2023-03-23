Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.74

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 2485843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Olaplex Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

