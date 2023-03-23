Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.93.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

