Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.93.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.