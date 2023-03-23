Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.036-2.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

