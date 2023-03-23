Olymbec Investments Inc. Buys 10,300 Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $10,197.00.

Cannara Biotech Price Performance

Cannara Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.