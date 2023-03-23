Oppenheimer Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $440.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $463.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.89.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $313.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.