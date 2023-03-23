Orbler (ORBR) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $597.47 million and $621,972.30 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00010691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00358105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.49 or 0.26036353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

