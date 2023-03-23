Orchid (OXT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $61.53 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00202871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,252.52 or 1.00027677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0862693 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,036,107.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.