OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.21) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OSB. Barclays upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

Shares of LON:OSB traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 500.83 ($6.15). 2,118,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 489.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.41 and a beta of 1.40. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a one year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37). Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

