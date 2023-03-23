Osmosis Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $400.93 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

