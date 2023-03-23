Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.72

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 906470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Outfront Media Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.
Outfront Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.
Institutional Trading of Outfront Media
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $41,000.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.