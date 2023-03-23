Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.
Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37.
Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries
Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
