Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.40 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $123.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.