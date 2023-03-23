Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,910. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

