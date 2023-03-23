Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 549 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,924,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,525,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

