Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

IYW stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,035. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

