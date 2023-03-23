Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,742. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

