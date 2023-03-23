Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after acquiring an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD remained flat at $19.35 on Thursday. 658,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

