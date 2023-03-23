Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 22,480,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,462,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

