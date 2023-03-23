Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,840 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,579. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

