Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.12. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

The ERShares Entrepreneur ETF (ENTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to invest in US-listed entrepreneurial firms. The fund adviser uses a proprietary machine learning model to evaluate securities. ENTR was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by ERShares.

