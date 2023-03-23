Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 1.9%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

