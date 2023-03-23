Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.31

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 527801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.