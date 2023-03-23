PACK Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 2,181,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,560. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

