PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

