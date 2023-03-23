Papp L Roy & Associates Has $8.92 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDS opened at $405.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.22 and a 200 day moving average of $422.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

