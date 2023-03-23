Papp L Roy & Associates Has $807,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $340.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average of $316.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

