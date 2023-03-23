Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.