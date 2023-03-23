Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 450 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 2.6 %

CNC opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

