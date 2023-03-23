Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 581 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

