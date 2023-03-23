Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 826 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

