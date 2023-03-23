Papp L Roy & Associates Takes $221,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

