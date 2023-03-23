Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.