Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCYG stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

