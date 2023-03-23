Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Park City Group Stock Performance
PCYG stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park City Group (PCYG)
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.