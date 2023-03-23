Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Parks! America Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
Parks! America Company Profile
Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parks! America (PRKA)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.