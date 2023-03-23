Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

