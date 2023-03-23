Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.34

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 86370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$926.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.75.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.