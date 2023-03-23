Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $707.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

