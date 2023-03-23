Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,261. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

