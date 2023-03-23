Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,558.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,451.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,096.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.