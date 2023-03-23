Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBJP opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

