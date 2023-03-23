Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $31.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

