Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $227.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.