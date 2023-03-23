Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

