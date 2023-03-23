PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.



