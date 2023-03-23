PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.39

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 35491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PDF Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.
Insider Activity at PDF Solutions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.
About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
See Also
