Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Trading Down 32.1%

Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 32.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 10,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 2,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Peak Bio Stock Up 18.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peak Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peak Bio stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peak Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Peak Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.